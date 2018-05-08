 Firefox: Mozilla is having another crack at putting ads in new browser tabs — Nigeria Today
Firefox: Mozilla is having another crack at putting ads in new browser tabs

Posted on May 8, 2018

Mozilla is having another go at incorporating ads into its Firefox browser. They’ll appear as personalized sponsored links when a user opens a new tab, and will add a new revenue stream alongside search contracts and donations.

The post Firefox: Mozilla is having another crack at putting ads in new browser tabs appeared first on Digital Trends.

