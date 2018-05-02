Firm unveils 2000-seat event centre - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Firm unveils 2000-seat event centre – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Firm unveils 2000-seat event centre
Allied Thrust and Systems Limited (ATSL) has opened its multi-million naira event centre, Funplex at Magodo, Lagos. The event, which started with a special red carpet reception, was attended by crème-de-la-crème of the society, top executives in the …
