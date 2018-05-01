 First Damen Fast Crew Supplier with motion-compensated gangway system enters service - Oil & Gas Technology — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

First Damen Fast Crew Supplier with motion-compensated gangway system enters service – Oil & Gas Technology

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Oil & Gas Technology

First Damen Fast Crew Supplier with motion-compensated gangway system enters service
Oil & Gas Technology
The partnership between Damen Shipyards Group and Ampelmann to extend the benefits of motion-compensated gangway systems to fast crew supply vessels has reached a major landmark. Aerial view of FCS 5009 Ampelmann L-type sea trial North sea. First

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.