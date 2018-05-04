FIRST PHOTOS: Buhari Returns To Nigeria Midnight Yesterday After US Visit — Nigeria Today

FIRST PHOTOS: Buhari Returns To Nigeria Midnight Yesterday After US Visit

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, Midnight, May 3, returned to the shores of the country after a 3-day Working visit to the United States of America. See first Photos as Buhari Arrives Nigeria From US below. President Buhari had earlier met the United States President, Donald Trump, and the duo hosted a press conference. …

This super post – FIRST PHOTOS: Buhari Returns To Nigeria Midnight Yesterday After US Visit appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO.

