Five People Killed After Billboard Fell On Two Commercial Buses In Ogun State (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Five People Killed After Billboard Fell On Two Commercial Buses In Ogun State (Photos)

Posted on May 6, 2018

At least, five people died after a billboard fell on two commercial buses at Express Junction Motor Park, Sagamu in Ogun State. According to online reports, the incident happened during a heavy downpour on Saturday. Reports further said the buses were loading passengers close to the billboards when it fell. See video and photos below:

