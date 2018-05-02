Cambridge Analytica, the marketing research company at the heart of the Facebook data breach, is shutting down, according to media reports.

Cambridge Analytica’s parent company, SCL Group, said it was shutting its U.S. offices during a Wednesday conference call with employees, according to documents reviewed by Gizmodo.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal also noted that Cambridge Analytica was shutting down, but did not specify whether it was the entire company or just its U.S. offices.

Julian Wheatland, SCL Group’s chairman and the man who was supposed to become the next full-time CEO of Cambridge after Alexander Nix stepped, led the call.

Developing…