Flexible Firmino the catalyst for free-scoring Liverpool - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Flexible Firmino the catalyst for free-scoring Liverpool – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Flexible Firmino the catalyst for free-scoring Liverpool
Vanguard
Roberto Firmino has become accustomed to living in the shadow of Mohamed Salah such has been the impact of the Egyptian's stunning 43-goal first season at Anfield. Roberto Firmino's house burgled in Liverpool It was no different last week when Salah …
Jürgen Klopp expects Liverpool's prize assets to commit futures to club
Liverpool news: Reds set to offer two SURPRISE players new contracts
Mohamed Salah overshadows Roberto Firmino but brilliant Brazilian crucial to Liverpool
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!