Fluance’s new bookshelf speakers pack major performance into a small package — Nigeria Today

Fluance’s new bookshelf speakers pack major performance into a small package

Fluance’s new Ai40 powered bookshelf speakers pack big-time performance into a relatively small package, making for a great music experience no matter how small a space you have available.

The post Fluance’s new bookshelf speakers pack major performance into a small package appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

