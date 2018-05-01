Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossip This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossip This Morning
- Arsene Wenger has turned down the chance to manage Paris Saint-Germain.
- Chelsea are considering Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager.
- Romelu Lukaku has had a scan on his injured ankle and is expected to be fit for the FA Cup final on May 19.
- British referees have not been selected in the 13 to officiate VAR at the World Cup.
- Jose Mourinho’s No 2 Rui Faria has emerged as a shock contender for the Arsenal job.
- Liverpool legend Terry McDermott is selling his European Cup medals while the club attempts to reach this year’s final via Roma.
- Bournemouth are preparing to take on the Premier League’s big guns to sign Kieran Tierney from Celtic this summer.
- Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Lyon’s France international winger Nabil Fekir.
- Chelsea have reportedly stolen a march on Tottenham and Liverpool in the pursuit of Bruno Fernandes.
- FA bosses Martin Glenn and Greg Clarke will be challenged face to face to justify the £1bn Wembley sale.
- Manchester United fear Romelu Lukaku will be out of Friday’s clash against Brighton after picking up a foot injury.
- Gareth Bale has backing from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to stay at the Bernabeu.
- Watford are leading the £16.5m chase for West Brom forward Salomon Rondon.
- Newcastle, Brighton and Everton are eyeing up a summer swoop for Angers striker Karl Toko Ekambi.
- Southampton are considering a summer move for Denmark international winger Pione Sisto.
- Sunderland want hero Kevin Phillips to lead them back from League One and win over the fans.
- Bradford boss Simon Grayson is being considered for the Scunthorpe job.
- Chelsea managerial target Maurizio Sarri is to move to the Premier League because he is bored of Serie A.
- Arsenal have made an improved offer to Jack Wilshere in a desperate attempt to get him to stay.
- Emmanuel Petit says winning a European trophy would be the perfect way for Arsene Wenger to say goodbye.
- Fulham could lose star players Ryan Sessegnon, Ryan Fredericks and Tom Cairney if they fail to win promotion this season.
- Sunderland are considering Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer to become their new manager.
- Wolves are ready to make a £35m swoop for Stoke and England keeper Jack Butland.
- Police are investigating claims Brighton defender Gaeten Bong was subjected to monkey chants during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Burnley.
- Liverpool’s players have been shocked by Zeljko Buvac’s departure and a return is thought to be unlikely.
- Chelsea are not happy with Brendan Rodgers handling of loan player Charly Musonda at Celtic.
- Shahid Khan is hoping to give Wembley a retractable roof that fully closes if he buys the stadium.
- David Moyes ordered Andy Carroll home from West Ham’s training ground on Monday after an angry confrontation, with the club also set to launch an investigation.
- Chelsea’s dislike of Charly Musonda’s treatment could have repercussions if Brendan Rodgers ever hopes to succeed Antonio Conte.
- Arsenal have invited Thierry Henry, Tony Adams and the other members of their 100 Club to attend Arsene Wenger’s Emirates Stadium farewell.
- Gareth Bale is set to be on the bench on Tuesday night as Real Madrid seek to reach their third consecutive Champions League final.
- England’s players’ partners are being provided with their own security detail by the FA at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.
- The FA Council believes Shahid Khan is to blame for the scrapping of the historic Varsity match at Wembley.
- Sunderland’s staff are fearing for their jobs in the anticipation of a major cull following relegation to League One.
