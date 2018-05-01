Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossip This Morning — Nigeria Today

Jose Mourinho’s No 2 Rui Faria has emerged as a shock contender for the Arsenal job.

Liverpool legend Terry McDermott is selling his European Cup medals while the club attempts to reach this year’s final via Roma.

Bournemouth are preparing to take on the Premier League’s big guns to sign Kieran Tierney from Celtic this summer.

Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Lyon’s France international winger Nabil Fekir.

Chelsea have reportedly stolen a march on Tottenham and Liverpool in the pursuit of Bruno Fernandes.

FA bosses Martin Glenn and Greg Clarke will be challenged face to face to justify the £1bn Wembley sale.

Manchester United fear Romelu Lukaku will be out of Friday’s clash against Brighton after picking up a foot injury.

Gareth Bale has backing from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to stay at the Bernabeu.

Watford are leading the £16.5m chase for West Brom forward Salomon Rondon.

Newcastle, Brighton and Everton are eyeing up a summer swoop for Angers striker Karl Toko Ekambi.

Southampton are considering a summer move for Denmark international winger Pione Sisto.

Sunderland want hero Kevin Phillips to lead them back from League One and win over the fans.