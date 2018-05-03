Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning
- Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a £100m move for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen this summer.
- Manchester United are poised to open contract talks with Marcus Rashford.
- West Brom are set to make official approaches for Dean Smith and Michael Appleton as they ramp up their search for a new head coach.
- Diego Costa is ready to return to Atletico Madrid’s starting line-up on Thursday night and resume his volatile past history against Arsenal.
- Wolves’ squad will land an £8m bonus after clinching promotion to the Premier League.
- Chris Wilder is incoming Sunderland owner Stewart Donald’s No 1 target to replace Chris Coleman.
- Rafa Benitez will demand written assurances on transfer plans before he signs a new long-term deal at Newcastle.
- Filipe Luis is ready to help Atletico Madrid dump Arsenal out of the Europa League after making a remarkable recovery from a broken leg.
- Jose Mourinho is ready to play Anthony Martial more as a central striker next season if the Frenchman stays.
- Dele Alli’s status as English football’s pin-up boy will be underlined next week when he makes his first moves into the world of fashion.
- West Ham’s owners face being frozen out of the Leicester boardroom this weekend as a bizarre feud continues.
- Antonio Conte is ready to go into battle with Chelsea over the final year of his £9m-a-year contract.
