Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning
- Manchester United have agreed an £80m deal with Lazio for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
- England have worked out why they have such a poor record in penalty shoot-outs – they take their spot-kicks too quickly.
- Pep Guardiola backs Fabian Delph for England World Cup call-up, saying “I think he deserves it”.
- Jurgen Klopp is ready to strengthen Liverpool squad this summer – irrespective of the Champions League result.
- Jordan Henderson has pledged Liverpool will take their adventurous attacking style into the Champions League Final against Real Madrid.
- In his final programme notes before Arsenal play Burnley, Arsene Wenger said: “What I will miss most about this job is the competition itself.”
- Chelsea are closing in on £30m transfer of winger Adama Traore from Middlesbrough.
- Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis has opened the door to an Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri job swap by praising the Chelsea boss.
- Manchester United are plotting a huge £80m transfer swap with Chelsea of Willian-plus-cash deal for Anthony Martial.
- Manchester City are lining up a £50m transfer raid for Matthijs de Ligt to be Vincent Kompany’s successor.
