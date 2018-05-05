 For All You Who Cannot Dance Shaku Shaku to Save Your Life – Learn From the Pros… — Nigeria Today

For All You Who Cannot Dance Shaku Shaku to Save Your Life – Learn From the Pros…

If you have been listening to Nigerian Music lately, you must have noticed the trending dance step, called Shaku Shaku. It has become more than just a dance style that originated from the street of Agege to what has been accepted worldwide.

Since the dance began, many videos have been created on social media on how to make the moves, especially by top Nigerian celebrities and brands are not left out too.

But what we don’t understand is, some of the celebrities are doing it the Ajebuter way. I will not say more than that, but for you all that cannot dance #ShakuShaku to save a life, learn from the Pros.

Genevieve Nnaji Shaku Shaku Video

#tgif A post shared by Genevieve Nnaji (@genevievennaji) on Apr 12, 2018 at 11:46pm PDT

T-Boy Shaku Shaku Video

This is how we roll into the weekend . Raise your hands if you still can’t dance Shaku Shaku to save ya life #TGIF #CamonXClearSelfie #ClearSelfieContest pic.twitter.com/xR4XXZrC5r — TECNO Mobile Nigeria (@TECNOMobileNG) April 20, 2018

The dance step is not restricted to celebrities and individuals only, many popular brands in Nigeria have also jumped on the trend to connect with their teeming audience. This is very innovative and trendy. One thing is sure, Nigerians seem to have fallen in love with the new dance, no wonder is still a hot trend on social media till date.

Who do you think dances it better?

