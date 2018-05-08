For The Love Of African Weddings! Thando Thabethe, TBoss And Victoria Michaels Are Gorgeous Brides On The Cover Of Glam Africa April-June Issue — Nigeria Today

For The Love Of African Weddings! Thando Thabethe, TBoss And Victoria Michaels Are Gorgeous Brides On The Cover Of Glam Africa April-June Issue

Very few things can come between Africans and their weddings. Any normal person would perspire at the thought of feeding and keeping over 600 guests entertained for over 7 hours, but for us, the bigger the better!

This issue of Glam Africa, which is its first ever bridal issue, celebrates and explores bridal traditions across the continent. The magazine is also jam-packed with absolutely every tip and trick in the book to get you your dream wedding. From bridal accessories to the latest beauty trends, and bridal dresses to suit every budget and personality.

The cover shoot, which is a celebration of the colourful African wedding tradition with focus on Ghanaian, Northern Nigerian, and South African wedding traditions, features 3 absolutely stunning women, all of whom have excelled in their careers: Nigerian TBoss Idowu (Ex Big Brother Nigeria Housemate), Ghanaian Victoria Michaels (One of Ghana’s leading models), and South African Thando Thabethe (Actress, radio DJ).

Coincidentally, Thando was recently engaged when the cover was shot, and so she shared her wedding planning experience with Glam Africa. In addition, the publication also got to chat with TBoss, and Victoria Michaels about all things lifestyle, career, and more.

With this edition, Glam Africa has now introduced a subscription service that works for both its digital and hard copy magazine worldwide, offering subscribers free access to events as well as a free beauty box worth thousands. Grab your copy from a newsstand near you or purchase/subscribe online for free delivery worldwide at glamafrica.com/magazine.

Check out some behind the scenes footage from the cover shoot:

See pictures from the shoot below

Cover Credits

Photography: @spotlightpi

Video: @micsfilms

Stylist: @moashystyling

MUA: @iamdodos for Thando

@sutchay for Tboss and Victoria Michaels

Hair: @FerdinandsHair

Costume: @bygeoru

Location: @IkejaSaddleClub

Shoes: @ThePoloAvenue

Accessories: @JewelbyAden

White Dresses: @MaiAtafo.BridalAtelier

Black Tulle Dress(Thando): @SamuelNoon

Gold Dress (Victoria): @MagneticElegance

Black/Silver Dress (Tboss): @HouseofJahdara_

