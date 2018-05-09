Ford, bike makers unveil bike-to-vehicle (B2V) interactive road safety A.I. — Nigeria Today

Ford, bike makers unveil bike-to-vehicle (B2V) interactive road safety A.I.

Ford joined Trek, Shimano, Specialized, and eight other bike-industry giants to develop A.I. for bike-to-vehicle (B2V) communication. The goal is improved roadway safety for bikes, pedestrians, and vehicles.

