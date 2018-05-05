Foreign Affairs Minister decries `poor conduct’ of APC ward congresses in Enugu — Nigeria Today

Foreign Affairs Minister decries `poor conduct’ of APC ward congresses in Enugu

Former Senate President Nnamani, and former governor, Jim Nwobodo, described the congresses as “peaceful, free and fair”.

The post Foreign Affairs Minister decries `poor conduct’ of APC ward congresses in Enugu appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

