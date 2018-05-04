Forex: ABCON develops web portal to enhance price discovery - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Forex: ABCON develops web portal to enhance price discovery – Vanguard
Vanguard
Forex: ABCON develops web portal to enhance price discovery
Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) said that its live exchange rate engine room, www.naijabdcs.com, was developed to promote transparency and price discovery in the foreign exchange market. Forex. ABCON's Acting President …
