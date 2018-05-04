 Forex: ABCON develops web portal to enhance price discovery - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Forex: ABCON develops web portal to enhance price discovery – Vanguard

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Forex: ABCON develops web portal to enhance price discovery
Vanguard
Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) said that its live exchange rate engine room, www.naijabdcs.com, was developed to promote transparency and price discovery in the foreign exchange market. Forex. ABCON's Acting President
“ABCON launches live portal to transform FX, keep speculators at bay”NEWSTAGE

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.