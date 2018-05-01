Forgive Me If I Wrong You – Adamawa Gov Begs APC Stakeholders — Nigeria Today

Forgive Me If I Wrong You – Adamawa Gov Begs APC Stakeholders

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has urged stakeholders and other members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to forgive him, if he wronged them. Bindow made the plea Monday at a stakeholders meeting in Yola to discuss the upcoming party congress. “If I offended any of you here please forgive me. I didn’t […]

The post Forgive Me If I Wrong You – Adamawa Gov Begs APC Stakeholders appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

