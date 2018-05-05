Former Man United boss Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes emergency surgery — Nigeria Today

Former Man United boss Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes emergency surgery

Sir Alex Ferguson, former Manchester United manager has had emergency surgery on Saturday for a brain haemorrhage.

A United statement said the procedure “had gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery”.

Scot Ferguson, 76, retired as United manager in May 2013 after winning 38 trophies during 26 years in charge.

He was at Old Trafford last Sunday when he presented Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy.

Ferguson’s family have requested privacy as he recovers in Salford Royal Hospital.

The most successful manager in the history of the British game, Ferguson’s trophy haul at Old Trafford included 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

Ferguson famously won the Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999.

United’s club captain Michael Carrick said he was “devastated” to learn his former manager had undergone emergency surgery.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong boss,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ferguson began his playing career with Scottish club Queen’s Park as a 16-year-old striker whilst working as an apprentice tool-worker at Clyde Shipyards.

His most notable spell as a player came in a two-year stint at Rangers from 1967. He retired as a player in 1974 when he was on Ayr United’s books.

He began his managerial career as a 32-year-old at East Stirlingshire before going to St Mirren, where he won his first trophy by taking the Scottish first division title in 1977.

Ferguson moved on to Aberdeen and turned them into a major force in a Scottish top division where Rangers and Celtic had dominated.

He led them to three Scottish titles, four Scottish FA Cups, one League Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983 by beating Real Madrid 2-1 in the final.

Ferguson managed Scotland in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico following the death of Jock Stein, although he was unable to take his country past the group stages.

He became Manchester United manager later that year.

The post Former Man United boss Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes emergency surgery appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

