Former Manchester United Boss undergoes emergency surgery — Nigeria Today

Former Manchester United Boss undergoes emergency surgery

Former Manchester United manager and legend, Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone an emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage according to a statement by the club.

Sir Alex Ferguson who retired as Manchester United manager in May 2013 has been with the club since after retirement.

According to Manchester United, the procedure for the surgery has gone very well and Ferguson needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.” the statement reads.

