Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson Undergoes Brain Surgery — Nigeria Today

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson Undergoes Brain Surgery

Manchester United have confirmed that former manager Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage and is recovering in hospital.

The club statement went on to say that the procedure had “gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery” while adding that the family have requested “privacy in this matter.”

The 83-year-old has been a club director since retiring as manager, where he won 38 trophies across 26 years at Old Trafford.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage,” read a United statement.

“The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.”

Earlier in the day, Ferguson’s son Darren had missed his Doncaster team’s League One season closer at home to Wigan to deal with an ‘important family emergency’ and the world of football now eagerly awaits positive news on the Scot’s wellbeing.

The post Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson Undergoes Brain Surgery appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

