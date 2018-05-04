 Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama & wife Enjoying Off Together In a hot tub (video) — Nigeria Today
Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama & wife Enjoying Off Together In a hot tub (video)

Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama & wife Enjoying Off Together In a hot tub Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama and his wife, Promise, are spending some ‘priceless’ time together. Vincent took to twitter to share this video of both of them cooling off in a hot tub. Watch the clip below.   #priceless😍 pic.twitter.com/uLHJgiwine — […]

