Forte oil to quit Ghana operations, sell Nigerian assets — Nigeria Today

Forte oil to quit Ghana operations, sell Nigerian assets

The move comes as a surprise for a company that recently announced plans to aggressively pursue opportunities along the energy value chain.

The post Forte oil to quit Ghana operations, sell Nigerian assets appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

