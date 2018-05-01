Foundation earmarks N1b to save indigent lives — Nigeria Today

Foundation earmarks N1b to save indigent lives

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—A humanitarian organisation, Professor Stan Chinedu Ani, PROFSCA Foundation, has made arrangement to utilise N1 billion to save lives of indigent citizens with serious medical challenges.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the foundation and Chancellor, Coal City University, Sir Chinedu Ani made the disclosure at the fourth annual Rev Prof Stan Ani symposium in Enugu.

Launching the ‘Save A Life Scheme’, Ani stated that there were many indigent citizens in dire need of aid over health challenges but could not find help.

He therefore proposed a N1,000 donation from one million people which will be used to come to the rescue of such needs.

Ani said that the PROFSCA Save A Life Scheme was an act of charity and love that cuts across boundaries, ethnic groups and races all over the world.

“There are people who are down with different health challenges requiring millions of naira or even dollars for treatment within or outside the country.

“Many times, these afflicted people find it so difficult to raise the amount needed for treatment and so end up losing their precious lives,” he said.

“One of the most satisfying acts of charity lies in giving those who are in need without expecting in return. You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who cannot repay you,” said Ani.

Delivering the symposium lecture, An administration scholar at Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Prof. F.C Eze urged for peace unity and progress among Nigerians, noting that the late Very Rev. Fr Prof Stan Ani stood for such ideals in his life time.

He described Late Fr Stan Ani as an educators educator who believed that all human beings on earth deserve knowledge whether rich or poor.

“He believed that when one is educated he or she will be well informed and better placed in our present day society,” said Eze.

The post Foundation earmarks N1b to save indigent lives appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

