 Foundation fired up by 'racist' proposed tobacco bill - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Foundation fired up by ‘racist’ proposed tobacco bill – Times LIVE

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Foundation fired up by 'racist' proposed tobacco bill
Times LIVE
Advocacy group the Free Market Foundation believes government's new proposed tobacco bill is racist and anti-transformative. The cabinet announced last month that it had approved the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill‚ the

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.