 Four matches to watch this weekend - Premium Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Four matches to watch this weekend – Premium Times

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Premium Times

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Four matches to watch this weekend
Premium Times
Enyimba v Djoliba @UJ Esuene Stadium @5pm on April 6. The Elephants are the last surviving Nigerian team in CAF competition and they welcome MFM slayers, Djoliba to Calabar on Sunday. And it is decision time as stated on the Enyimba Twitter page, “This

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.