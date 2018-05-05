Four Nigerian DJs Make History in a Fun-filled Night — Nigeria Today

Four Nigerian DJs Make History in a Fun-filled Night

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Who would have thought that a DJ contest featuring some of the best names in the trade will not only pack a hall, but offer an opportunity for creative of imaginative dance pieces? Excellent choreography was on display to complement the forward thinking abilities of the organizers of the show. The dance troupes imitating several world cultures including the Japanese made all the difference in an intensely exciting and entertaining night, as Pepsi once again proved its support for the very robust Nigerian entertainment industry and leveraging same to bring fun and excitement to the young population with the signing of four Nigerian foremost DJs as Pepsi ambassadors.

The new Pepsi DJ Ambassadors include; DJ Obi, DJ Cuppy, DJ Spinall and DJ Xclusive considered as A-list DJs rocking the Nigerian entertainment industry with much zeal and fantasy.

This was the first time four DJs would be headlining a show all by themselves in Nigeria. It was a night of unlimited mixes, nostalgic hits and epic excitements at the Balmoral Hall. DJ Obi was in best mood with back-to-back drop of hits after hits that got the audience pumped up and ready for more. His performance also featured the Legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt, Lynxxx and DJ E cool.

The event which held at the newly renovated Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel and tagged #PepsiLituation attracted a large turnout of fun seeking young Nigerians in their numbers to witness the crowning of the new Pepsi DJ Ambassadors.

The show kicked off with hype man Dotun introducing foremost dance maestro Kaffy and her crew who passionately set precedence for all the awesomeness and epic mixes that were to follow.

DJ Cuppy didn’t drop the ball, as she steered the fans to another high with her uniquely mixed vibes and hits. Just when we thought she was done thrilling us, she turned up the excitement with Tekno as they performed Greenlight.

It was also a night of gifts as Pepsi rewarded fans during the Refresh The Mix Moment with special items like the Iphone X and Pepsi swag bags. Also, the former BBNaija Housemates were around to show some love to their fans with Pepsi presenting Miracle a cheque of N1m for winning the Pepsi House challenge.

Superstar DJ Xclusive kept hitting the right buttons with his creative insertions of energy pumping mixes. From performing his hit singles to inviting Mr. Real on stage, DJ Xclusive sure knew how to get the crowd fired up.

DJ Spinall didn’t just spin epic but he also brought on stage three spectacular acts who took the #PepsiLituation to another level, just when we thought it was over, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay all thrilled the audience to an amazing time.

