 Four Suicide Bombers Kill Selves In Maiduguri — Nigeria Today
Four Suicide Bombers Kill Selves In Maiduguri

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Four suicide bombers struck Mairanti, a village near Maiduguri in Nigeria’s Borno state on Thursday night. An explosion was heard at about 10:00 pm when most residents were indoors, but no casualties were recorded except the bombers. The northeast coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Bashir Garga, confirmed the incident on Friday. According […]

The post Four Suicide Bombers Kill Selves In Maiduguri appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

