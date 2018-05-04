France against negotiating Customs duties with U.S. — Nigeria Today

France against negotiating Customs duties with U.S.
French Government does not want to engage in negotiations on customs duties with the U.S., Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, French Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said on Friday. The foreign ministry recently introduced new import tariffs. The European Union was granted temporary exemption from U.S. latest tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, but it might be […]
Comments
