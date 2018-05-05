France Football Federation Confirm Laurent Koscielny Will Miss The World Cup — Nigeria Today

France Football Federation Confirm Laurent Koscielny Will Miss The World Cup

Laurent Koscielny will miss the World Cup this summer because of the suspected ruptured Achilles he suffered during Arsenal’s Europa League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The French Football Federation confirmed on Friday evening that the centre-back would not be able to play in Russia.

“It’s a very big blow for the France team,” coach Didier Deschamps said on www.fff.fr.

The France defender was carried off on a stretcher early on during the 1-0 defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano and was in obvious distress as he clutched his lower leg.

Laurent Koscielny, who has 51 caps, had already announced he planned to retire from international football after the World Cup.

Deschamps added: “I am really very sad for Laurent because this World Cup was also a very important moment for him in his career and I wish him a lot of strength in his comeback, because I’m sure he still has some great things to come.”

