Frank Artus celebrates birthday with beautiful family photos — Nigeria Today

Frank Artus celebrates birthday with beautiful family photos
Nollywood actor, Frank Artus born to Egyptian dad and Liberian mum has released beautiful family photos of his wife, Prima and his kids to celebrate his 39th birthday
Frank and Prima got married in 2011 and are blessed with 3 kids. He shared and wrote;
“Happy Birthday to ME.
God you’re awesome.
#HAPPYBIRTHDAY
#GodIsInIt #BadshahOfAfrica”
