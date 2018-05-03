Fresh Crisis Hits Oyo PDP as Ex-Deputy Senate Whip Resigns Membership — Nigeria Today

Fresh Crisis Hits Oyo PDP as Ex-Deputy Senate Whip Resigns Membership

Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

The sole Senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 2011-2015 from the South-west Nigeria in the seventh National Assembly, Hosea Ayoola Agboola, wednesday resigned his membership of the party following Tuesday’s meeting of the party’s leadership in the house of a former Governor Rashidi Ladoja.

The Deputy National Chairman of the party, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi; the Zonal Chairman, Dr. Eddy Olafeso; Lagos State PDP Chairman, Hon. Moshood Adegoke Salvador; Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, Zonal Secretary (South West); Arewa Nike, Ex-Officio (South West); had stormed Ladoja’s Bodija Ibadan residence to assuage the feeling of the former governor over the “much-reported harmonisation of the PDP state executive”.

Agboola who was in the forefront of those clamouring for the harmonisation of the executive appeared worried over the ‘Tuesday’s homage paid’ to Ladoja by the party’s hierarchy.

According to him, “with this visit, the party has finally handed the fate of Oyo PDP in Ladoja’s hand. Here is somebody whose leadership style will finally sink the boat of the party. Why do they think we were praying for harmonisation? It is basically to give room for true reconciliation of all factions, following the parallel congress of last year. And before now, we have made it clear that anything short of true reconciliation, we won’t welcome it.

“I am taken aback by such visit which was largely one- sided. And it has shown us that the party does not want the PDP to win this state in 2019. The National Working Committee should count some of us out on this latest development which would certainly boomerang in the loss of the coming election.

“For the party to now say that somebody whose anti-party activities are legendary should be the alpha and omega of the party, we all toiled to grow to this level, it leaves a sour taste in the mouth. Here was Ladoja who in 2007, sponsored a candidate in All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) against the PDP gubernatorial candidate which the PDP won. Again in 2011, he left PDP to join Accord and contested but lost.

“If one may ask, where are these two parties; the ANPP and Accord today in this state? The PDP will certainly go into extinction in Ladoja’s hand unless the (NWC) wades in before it is too late to reconcile and harmonise the executive, and until that is done, I am leaving the party for them. I assure my supporters statewide and more importantly Oyo North senatorial district to await further directives.”

Asked if he was not invited to the meeting, Senator Agboola said “I was invited but I made it clear to them that I won’t attend any meeting in Ladoja’s house. Can’t we meet at the state party Secretariat? Many of PDP chieftains had left the party because of Ladoja’s style of leadership.

“I was invited but I made it clear to them that I won’t attend any meeting called outside the party secretariat, I will never attend meeting in Ladoja’s house. Thank God, it is less than a year now to the next general election, we will all see the results,” Agboola popularly called Alleluyah fumed.

A report from a statement yesterday signed by Anthony Agbetuyi, the Personal Assistant to the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Akinwonmi had quoted Ladoja expressing commitment to the PDP following the meeting ofTuesday.

Ladoja was quoted as having said: “I want to encourage our party members and all well -wishers to remain steadfast and strong in this journey as we approach 2019 general election and deliver our people from the hand of the All Progressives Congress.”

Other leaders in attendance were the Oyo State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha; Senator Hamzat Ayo Adeseun; Senator Olufemi Lanlehin; Senator Kamorudeen Adedubu; Hon. Muraina Ajibola; Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli; Bayo Lawal; Dr. Saka Balogun; Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran; Hon. Bimbo Adepoju; Mukeso Destiny; and Alhaji Emiola Wasii among other leaders.

Seyi Makinde was said to be absent due to an official commitment in the United States of America.

