Fresh Ebola Outbreak In Congo, 17 Dead — Nigeria Today

Fresh Ebola Outbreak In Congo, 17 Dead

The Ebola deadly virus, that raged in some West African countries several years ago has made a rerurn in the northwest part of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), killing 17 people. Congo’s health ministry on Tuesday described the fresh outbreak as a “public health emergency with international impact. Twenty-one cases of fever with haemorrhagic indications […]

