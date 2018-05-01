From video calling to bully filters, Instagram builds a long list of new tools — Nigeria Today

From video calling to bully filters, Instagram builds a long list of new tools
Tired of typing in that group message? Instagram will soon add video chat to messaging, alongside several upcoming changes like a new Explore tab and bully filters announced during the Facebook F8 conference.
The post From video calling to bully filters, Instagram builds a long list of new tools appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!