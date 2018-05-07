FRSC to impound truck, trailers with extra head light — Nigeria Today

FRSC to impound truck, trailers with extra head light

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has said that it will start prosecuting truck and trailer driver who carry extra head light in their vehicles as well as tanker drivers carrying tomatoes and firewood on their vehicles with effect from June 1, 2018.

Corp Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi who gave the warning while speaking at the National Executive Council meeting of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) in Abuja said only head light fixed by the manufacturers of the trucks will be allowed as the extra headlights often blind road users coming from the opposite side.

He also said that tomatoes ferried by petroleum tankers are injurious to health and are not consumable, stressing that such tomatoes are largely responsible for the growing cases of cholera in the country.

While commending members of the association for complying with use of speed limiters introduced in 2017, Oyeyemi told them they should also impress it on their drivers to avoid carrying firewood on top of their petrol tankers the fume from the fuel adds to the potency of the firewood which makes potentially dangerous.

He disclosed that with the use of speed limiters, the rate of accidents has continued to decline, saying “We have noticed very high compliance among operators of articulated vehicles and it is my hope that those that are yet to install the device in their vehicles will immediately embrace the policy to save the nation from avoidable menace of speed-induced crashes which account for most of the fatal cases recorded in the country.

“Generally, comparing the indices of first quarter 2017 and corresponding period this year, there is a trending down. For the first quarter of the year, 1,945 crashes were recorded against 2,240 at the same period in 2017. Corresponding decrease was noticed in the number of people killed at 1,079 against 1,297 in 2017. 6,664 injured victims was recorded against 7,506.

“Particularly on trucks, tankers and trailers, the country in 2017 recorded an astronomical 1,637, 359, 657 cases respectively; 1,732, 308 and 624 in 2017. Due to the implementation of the Safe-to-Load Programme, appreciable drop has been noticed. In the current year for the 1st quarter 486, 78 and 169 of the categories have been recorded.”

He said further that “It is also interesting to note that the Federal Government has been demonstrating its commitment to improving the conditions of roads across the country.

“This is evidenced by the level of road construction and rehabilitation going on various routes in the country with increased budgetary allocation to road infrastructure. Let me therefore, enjoin all drivers to make use of these roads with safety consciousness and sense of appreciation.”

National President of the Association, Alhaji Kassim Ibrahim Bataiya said it was evident that government alone cannot maintain the road network in the country, adding that private sector investment will be key to the maintenance of roads in the country under a public private partnership arrangement.

Bataiya asked members of the association to prepare their mind to take over some of the federal and state roads and the toll gates that will be constructed on them as well as also take over the trailer packs being considered for construction across the country.

According to him, if the government decided to involve the private sector in the management of these facilities, they will be properly and effectively managed.

He said further that available signs indicate that the nation’s refineries will be fully operational by the end of 2019, while Dangote refinery of also expected to commence operation within the same period thereby increasing domestic supply of petroleum products.

He told the members that the implication of this will be that bridging of petroleum product is likely to decline and asked members to rise up to the occasion in other not to be taken unaware.

