"Fulani Herdsmen Plotting Total Islamisation Of Nigeria" – Ex Minister, Amaechi — Nigeria Today

With what is going on in Nigeria (the sudden rampant killing by Fulani Herdsmen and the inability of the government to curb their excess), we don’t a suite sawyer to tell us what is really going on. They herdsmen wants the Islamization of Nigeria.

Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, First Republic Minister of Aviation and one of the few surviving nationalists on Tuesday said there is an ongoing plot to completely Islamise Nigeria by some forces using armed Fulani herdsmen.

Amaechi in an exclusive interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT said these present killers in Nigeria are not herdsmen but terrorists who are trained to establish their caliphate in the country.

According to him, to achieve their aim, these Jihadists masquerading as herdsmen are secretly establishing colonies in the Southern part of the country, build mosques there, gradually grow their population in these areas and then forcefully take it over.

He added that the killing of Christians in some parts of the country is a way in which these Jihadists have set out to achieve their aim adding that when people complain of Christians being killed, they will bomb a mosque so as to give the impression that Muslims are also being killed.

He said “There is a worse situation in the country at the moment, there is a new agenda that they are pursuing, it is the agenda of total islamization of Nigeria and that is why a band of people are being armed, whom they named the Fulani herdsmen”.

“These people are not herdsmen; they are the people that are properly trained to carry out the charge of Othman Dan Fodio to establish their Caliphate and dip the Quran in the sea; that is the agenda they are pursuing”.

“At the present, they are killing Christians and as part of their propaganda, when people complain that Christians are being killed, the killers would go to one out of the way mosque and throw a bomb there, then they will claim that the killers have also bombed a mosque”.

“We know what is happening. It is left for the people of this generation to either redeem themselves from the firm clutches of this new imperial power or good luck to them”.

On what can be done to rescue the country from the so-called Jihadists, he said “The objective of the so-called Fulani herdsmen as I pointed out is islamization of the country; they want to establish colonies among the people of Southern Nigeria particularly the South West, South South, South East and then the Middle Belt which are predominantly Christian areas”.

“They have planned it in such a way that in the next 20 years, a colony that started with about 100 Fulani herdsmen settlers and their wives would have grown to about half a million people and then the mosques will be there and then they will be well-armed, spreading and imposing their own religion on others by force”.