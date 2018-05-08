Fulani Herdsmen Who Killed 2 Catholic Priest And Church Members In Benue Caught Dancing And Celebrating (Watch Video) — Nigeria Today

Fulani Herdsmen Who Killed 2 Catholic Priest And Church Members In Benue Caught Dancing And Celebrating (Watch Video)
Media activist and Nigerian politician, Adeyanju Deji shares a viral video of Fulani herdsmen belvied to be the killers of 2 catholic priests and congregants in Benue state where caught dancing and celebrating their raid. Deji while speaking from his twitter page said”Herdsmen that killed 2 Catholic priests & congregants in Benue State took the […]
The post Fulani Herdsmen Who Killed 2 Catholic Priest And Church Members In Benue Caught Dancing And Celebrating (Watch Video) appeared first on Ngyab.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!