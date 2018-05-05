FULL LIST: Winners Of Headies Award 2018 — Nigeria Today

FULL LIST: Winners Of Headies Award 2018

Headies Award 2018 Winners List The most anticipated entertainment award of the year, Headies 2018 is finaly here. The award ceremony which took place at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The 12th edition of the Headies Music Awards winners have been announced and here is full list of winner with their names in each […]

The post FULL LIST: Winners Of Headies Award 2018 appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

