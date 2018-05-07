 Full story of how gunmen killed 45 in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna — Nigeria Today
Full story of how gunmen killed 45 in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna

At about 2:30pm on Saturday, May 5, 2018, gunmen invaded Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and opened fire on the locals. Residents say the armed bandits invaded Birnin Gwari from the neighboring Dansadau village of Zamfara State. Dansadau lies a few kilometers away from Birnin Gwari. Premium Times reports […]

The post Full story of how gunmen killed 45 in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna appeared first on Timeofgist.

