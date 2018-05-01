Fury: I Have Too Much Movement And Skills To Lose To Joshua — Nigeria Today

Fury: I Have Too Much Movement And Skills To Lose To Joshua

Tyson Fury has vowed that he will reclaim his heavyweight boxing throne from Anthony Joshua when he makes his return to the ring.

Joshua has won 21 bouts and is the current International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Organisation (IBO), and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) heavyweight titles holder.

Fury who has not fought since out-pointing Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, look set to return to the ring after two-and-a-half years in a comeback fight in Manchester June 9 .

While admitting Joshua’s exploits and abilities, Fury insists Joshua is not naturally gifted.

“Of course, I believe that, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. I’d be off in Spain, drinking sangria somewhere,” Fury told ITV.

“Of course, I think I have the ability. I just think I have too much movement and natural boxing skill to lose to somebody like Joshua.

“He’s very tough and strong and he has a lot of learned ability, but he doesn’t have the natural gift of the sweet science. I’m very proud of what he’s done.

“He’s achieved a lot in the sport and he’s an inspiration to young people coming through.

“But hold on to the throne because I’ll be taking it back. Everyone in heavyweight boxing knows who the real champion is.”

