G-Worldwide Presents: Ajura – Enchanted [Prod. By Dj Coublon] — Nigeria Today

G-Worldwide Presents: Ajura – Enchanted [Prod. By Dj Coublon]

G-Worldwide Entertainment is proud to release the debut single of their newly-signed talented singer, Ajura. The new song titled “Enchanted” is super smash fusion record designed for lovers and all celebrations of love. Ajura showcases his pop sensibilities as he worships his love interest. “Cos I’m enchanted, enchanted by your love,” he sings. This is definitely the […]

