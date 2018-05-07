 G-Worldwide Presents: Ajura – Enchanted [Prod. By Dj Coublon] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

G-Worldwide Presents: Ajura – Enchanted [Prod. By Dj Coublon]

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

G-Worldwide Entertainment is proud to release the debut single of their newly-signed talented singer, Ajura. The new song titled “Enchanted” is super smash fusion record designed for lovers and all celebrations of love. Ajura showcases his pop sensibilities as he worships his love interest. “Cos I’m enchanted, enchanted by your love,” he sings. This is definitely the […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.