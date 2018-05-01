 Gallery: Barca Celebrate LaLiga & Copa Del Rey Titles With Open Bus Parade - Soccer Laduma — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gallery: Barca Celebrate LaLiga & Copa Del Rey Titles With Open Bus Parade – Soccer Laduma

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Soccer Laduma

Gallery: Barca Celebrate LaLiga & Copa Del Rey Titles With Open Bus Parade
Soccer Laduma
FC Barcelona celebrated their LaLiga and Copa del Rey titles with an open bus parade on Monday evening. Find the best pictures of the celebrations in our gallery. Click through the gallery to see Barca's open bus parade from Monday evening. The Catalan

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.