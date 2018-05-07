 "Game-changer" phone app aims to end child marriage in Bangladesh - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“Game-changer” phone app aims to end child marriage in Bangladesh – Reuters

Posted on May 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New Straits Times Online

Learn how to make money online. Click here

"Game-changer" phone app aims to end child marriage in Bangladesh
Reuters
LONDON, May 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – A new phone app could be a “game-changer” in the fight against child marriage in Bangladesh, where more than half of all girls are married before they are 18, children's charity Plan International said on
'Game-changer' phone app aims to end child marriage in BangladeshArab News

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.