 Game Of Thrones Star Wins World’s Strongest Man 2018 Competition — Nigeria Today
Game Of Thrones Star Wins World’s Strongest Man 2018 Competition

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Game of Thrones star, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who’s better known as Ser Gregor Clegane or The Mountain, has won this year’s World’s Strongest Man competition. The 29-year-old Icelandic athlete fought off stiff competition from Poland ’s Mateusz Kieliszkowski (2nd) and USA’s Brian Shaw (3rd). Shaw won the competition in 2017. Before his victory, the 6ft […]

