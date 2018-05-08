Game Of Thrones Star Wins World’s Strongest Man 2018 Competition — Nigeria Today

Game Of Thrones Star Wins World’s Strongest Man 2018 Competition

Game of Thrones star, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who’s better known as Ser Gregor Clegane or The Mountain, has won this year’s World’s Strongest Man competition. The 29-year-old Icelandic athlete fought off stiff competition from Poland ’s Mateusz Kieliszkowski (2nd) and USA’s Brian Shaw (3rd). Shaw won the competition in 2017. Before his victory, the 6ft […]

