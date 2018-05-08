Garmin inReach Mini satellite messenger means no site is too remote to text from — Nigeria Today

Garmin inReach Mini satellite messenger means no site is too remote to text from

Garmin has introduced the inReach Mini, a new device that includes all of the features of the full-size inReach satellite messenger, shrunk down to fit in a diminutive package that weighs just 3.5 ounces.

