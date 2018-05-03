 GEJ To African Leaders: Embrace Local Content To Economic Growth — Nigeria Today
GEJ To African Leaders: Embrace Local Content To Economic Growth

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Africa, News | 0 comments

Former President Jonathan has advised African nations, especially those producing oil and gas, to establish a local content policy as a means of fast-tracking the development of local technology, industrialisation and deepening economic growth on the continent. The ex-President gave this advice on Wednesday in Houston at the 2018 Local Content Conference, taking place on the […]

The post GEJ To African Leaders: Embrace Local Content To Economic Growth appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

