GEJ To African Leaders: Embrace Local Content To Economic Growth — Nigeria Today

GEJ To African Leaders: Embrace Local Content To Economic Growth
Former President Jonathan has advised African nations, especially those producing oil and gas, to establish a local content policy as a means of fast-tracking the development of local technology, industrialisation and deepening economic growth on the continent. The ex-President gave this advice on Wednesday in Houston at the 2018 Local Content Conference, taking place on the […]
The post GEJ To African Leaders: Embrace Local Content To Economic Growth appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!