Gelegele EPZ: We’ve beefed up security to ensure completion —Obaseki — Nigeria Today

Gelegele EPZ: We’ve beefed up security to ensure completion —Obaseki

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State yesterday insisted that the proposed multi-billion dollars Export Processing Zone, EPZ, project in Gelegele, must be accomplished, saying the state government was working with the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, as well as the Nigerian Navy to ensure adequate security in the riverine community.

The governor spoke during a tour of the Gelegele waterway in Ovia North-East Local Government Area.

Obaseki, who was accompanied by the Commander, Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Suleiman Opochi, and the Edo Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, said the state was planning some security initiatives in collaboration with the Navy and Police in Gelegele community hence the trip to have first-hand knowledge of the waterway.

According to him, “the visit to this place is also to see how much work was done by China Harbour, the company handling the project and the facilities available at the Marine Police Base.”

The post Gelegele EPZ: We’ve beefed up security to ensure completion —Obaseki appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

