Genevieve Nnaji Looks Flawlessly Beautiful As She Celebrates Her 39th Birthday — Nigeria Today

Genevieve Nnaji Looks Flawlessly Beautiful As She Celebrates Her 39th Birthday

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji is celebrating her birthday today. The actress who just clocked 39 shared lovely pictures of herself which we have compared with what she looked like in the past.

Genevieve Nnaji born 3 May 1979) is a Nigerian actress and singer. She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actress to win the award. In 2011, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to Nollywood.

Her past and present photo



