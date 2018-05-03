German will not neglect Africa – FM promises AU — Nigeria Today

German will not neglect Africa – FM promises AU

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday promised the African Union ( AU ) that his country would not neglect Africa, in spite of the many other crises around the world.

“Even if we are currently intensively involved with the issues in the Middle East, the German government will not forget Africa,” Mass said during a visit to the AU in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

Mass assured the AU’s 55 member states that Germany remains committed to expanding cooperation, especially in the areas of security and economy.

It is the minister’s first Africa trip, seven weeks after taking office, ahead of visits to Asia, South America and Australia.

Maas has already travelled within Europe, to North America and the Middle East.

Later on Thursday, Maas was scheduled to visit former German colony Tanzania, where he is planning to discuss political and economic freedom as well as the rule of law.

A hundred years after the end of World War I, Mass is also set to commemorate the war’s African victims, “who are too often forgotten in Europe.”

Soldiers from Tanzania, formerly named German-East Africa, fought as part of the German army against British, Belgian and Portuguese troops.

Thousands of African soldiers were killed.

