Ghana to host 12th Routes Africa Conference in July - Ghana Business News — Nigeria Today

Ghana is set to host the 12th Routes Africa Conference scheduled to take place from July 16-18, 2018, in Accra; a move that will shine a spotlight on the nation's aviation industry and attract more airlines to Ghana. The Routes Africa conference and …
