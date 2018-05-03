GIABA: Tracking Africa’s $30.4b illegally transferred funds — Nigeria Today

GIABA: Tracking Africa’s $30.4b illegally transferred funds

The 29th Technical Commission/Plenary Meeting of the Inter-governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) is billed for Somone, Republic of Senegal, from May 7th to 11th. Member states are to discuss the threats and challenges associated with Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF) in the region and address pertinent issues requiring concerted and harmonised approach to resolve. COLLINS NWEZE writes on ongoing efforts to tackle money laundering in the region.

WITH about $30.4 billion being ferried out of Africa annually, the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) is intensifying its commitment to fight money laundering and terrorist financing across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

It (GIABA) is already empowering key institutions to tackle illicit financial flows within the region.

The group will next week, during its plenary’s preliminary meetings in Somone, Republic of Senegal, ensure that the follow-up reports on the Mutual Evaluation (ME) of Sao Tome & Principe, Benin, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Togo, The Union of the Comoros and Guinea-Bissau, is considered by the Evaluation and Compliance Group (ECG). The ECG will also consider the first follow-up report to the second round of mutual evaluation of Ghana.

The Financial Action Task Force-style regional Body (FSRB), GIABA meets twice a year with its officials and experts to analyze, monitor and identify strategies for the effective implementation of AML/CFT measures in member states.

The mutual evaluation is designed to assess the implementation and effectiveness of the laws, regulations or other measures required by the core criteria, to ascertain whether all the requisite measures have been comprehensively implemented and whether the AML/CFT regime is effective.

It also provides information on the progress made by every member state in meeting its obligations towards the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Recommendations.

According to GIABA, once the Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) of a country has been adopted, the secretariat monitors progress being made taking into account the deficiencies identified in the country’s AML/CFT regime.

It said the follow-up process begins with the assessed country being required to present a report to the GIABA plenary a year after the adoption of its MER.

Outlining the progress so far made, the group strives to address the deficiencies identified in its AML/CFT regime, with emphasis on the FATF core and key recommendations. Countries that fail to make any significant progress are placed on the enhanced follow-up process and therefore required to submit FURs to plenary every six months.

Based on the principle of reciprocity, GIABA shares its MERs and FURs with the FATF, observer members from the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other FSRBs. This sharing guarantees the exchange of experiences, objectivity and transparency of the process.

The opening of the 29th GIABA Technical Commission/Plenary Meeting will be attended by the GIABA line ministries. GIABA’s Director-General Kimelabalou Aba will present his maiden summary activity report. The Regional Forum of Financial Intelligence Units (FFIU), the meeting of the Risks, Trends and Methods Group (RTMG), and the outcomes of the FATF and Egmont Group Plenaries, will, among other things, be the key items on the agenda of the meeting.

Nigeria’s case of

non-compliance

A Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Economic report said majority of the commercial banks fail to meet a number of compliance requirements specified by it.

It was learnt that many banks failed to conduct enhanced due diligence, a major compliance requirement on some high-risk customers. Besides, the collation and reporting of foreign currency transactions and suspicious transactions were not fully automated in some banks.

The CBN report showed that the apex bank conducted an anti-money laundering/combating terrorism financing compliance examination of 25 reporting banks.

The examination was guided by the statutory provisions of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 (as amended), the CBN’s AML/CFT Regulations, 2013 and recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force.

However, the examination showed a number of gaps in customer due diligence and anti-money laundering reporting software among others.

The report also showed that the first of the bi-annual review of the foreign exchange activities of 25 banks (21 commercial and four merchant banks) was conducted in April, last year, to ascertain the level of compliance with extant foreign exchange laws and regulations.

The review covered foreign exchange operations for the period, October 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017. According to the CBN, major infractions observed included non-compliance with regulations, such as the concessionary rates specifically provided for utilisation of funds sourced from the Secondary Market Intervention Sales foreign exchange window; and non-issuance of certificates of capital importation to beneficiaries within the allowable time of 24 hours post receipt of funds.

Why anti-money

laundering war must go on

The sorry state of public institutions within the ECOWAS region is disturbing. In many public schools, students learn sitting on the floors, the hospitals lack basic drugs, while the road networks are death traps.

These societal ills thrive in societies where corruption and illicit financial flows are rampant. Director of Programmes and Projects at GIABA, ‘Buno Nduka, said that public institutions in ECOWAS region have suffered immensely from the corruption going on in public and private sectors of the economies.

He spoke at a three-day regional workshop organised by GIABA on Investigative Reporting on Economic and Financial Crimes for Journalists from West African countries, in Saly, Senegal. He called on financial reports to develop the right skills to help the governments and public sector operators fight corruption and tackle illicit financial flows.

Speaking at the event, he disclosed that the growing concerns over illicit financial flows (IFFs) from West African economies, and the need to tackle them by key stakeholders within the region.

Nduka said the human trafficking, kidnapping, sexual exploitations, counterfeiting of currencies, extortion and outright fraud in the banking sector across the region must be checked by reporters through investigation.

He aid reports on such sharp practices will strengthen law enforcers against criminals.

Nduka cited GIABA’s 2016 – 2020 Strategic Plan, which showed that the Global Financial Integrity (GFI), the World Bank, the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Africa Progress Panel and the African Union’s High Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows from Africa (AU Panel) all paint a grim profile of the problem.

A joint study conducted by the GFI and the AfDB showed that between 2000 and 2009, about $30.4 billion was illicitly transferred out of Africa each year. Over a longer period of 30 years, calculated from 1980, the resource drain was between $1.2 and $1.3 trillion.

Outflows from West and Central Africa stood at (37 per cent), followed by North Africa (31 per cent) and Southern Africa (27 per cent). The IFFs are derived from various predicate offences of money laundering.

According to GIABA Information Manager, Timothy Melaye, the group remained a specialised institution of the ECOWAS as well as Financial Action Task Force – Styled Regional Body (FSRB) responsible for combating the scourge of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in West Africa.

“GIABA is a change agent. We build capacity, collaborate and sanction countries when they refuse to comply with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) 40 recommendations. We also promote the economies of member ECOWAS states,” he said.

Melaye, however, said that the group cannot sanction money launderers but can make public statements against countries with significant deficiencies in implementing the FATF recommendations.

He said, such public statement against a blacklisted country, can dry up foreign investments into affected countries, and spread the message that such country is not safe for business.

One of the facilitators, Head, Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, Prof. Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, urged investigative journalists to strive to tell accurate and authentic stories that reflect reality.

Speaking on the theme: “Dealing with sources in investigative journalism: Building trust and cooperation”, she said reporter should always use primary and secondary sources to give their reports authenticity.

She said: “Every financial journalist should know is that no single source can provide all the information they might need even as each source likely leads to another.

“And since some of the sources contradict each other, the financial journalists must find out where the weight of evidence lies. They have to seek original sources such as documents to determine which version is true.”

Dangers of terrorist

financing

GIABA’s Strategic Plan 2016 to 2020, said some of the funds that support the violent extremism being experienced in some parts of the region either originate from West Africa or traverse it.

It said the escalation of terrorist acts being committed by Boko Haram, Ansar Dine, Al Qaeda in the Maghreb (AQIM) and the Movement for Oneness and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO), has attracted regional and global concern.

In September 2015, Amnesty International (AI) reported that from January 2015, Boko Haram had killed more than 3,500 civilians across four countries (Nigeria, Cameroun, Chad and Niger).

The AI report said: “The resilience of the terrorist networks suggests that they have been innovative in sustaining themselves, using various methods and techniques to raise, move and utilize funds in order to carry out terrorist activities. Smuggling of goods has been found to be central to the financing of terrorist activities.”

GIABA recognises that AML/CFT measures are always implemented in an environment where other priorities compete for the attention and resources of authorities; therefore, harnessing and mobilizing resources coupled with efficient utilization of such resources is critical.

